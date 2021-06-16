Flag Day: History, Meaning, and Images to Honor America’s Flag

Flag Day, celebrated every year on June 14, commemorates the day in 1777 when Congress authorized the design of the United States national flag, also known as “Old Glory.” Flags and other patriotic symbols are placed outside homes and buildings across the country on this day.

According to the White House, the week of June 14 is also designated as National Flag Week, which “calls upon all citizens of the United States to display the flag throughout that week.”

“In the 244 years since, the United States has grown and changed through generations—and our flag has altered in turn,” President Joe Biden said in a statement on June 11. As our Union has grown in size and strength, the blue field of stars has become larger.

“The 13 stripes, which represent the 13 original states, have remained as consistent as the core values upon which our nation was founded—values we still cherish and strive for today,” he continued.

An overview of the history of Flag Day

On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the Stars and Stripes as the national flag.

According to the United States Government Publishing Office, “the first national observance of Flag Day took place 100 years after the original resolution on June 14, 1877.”

A flag of this type was first carried into battle during the Battle of the Brandywine on September 11, 1777, according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

The flag was first greeted by foreign naval ships on February 14, 1778, when the Ranger, bearing the Stars and Stripes and commanded by Captain Paul Jones, landed at a French port, according to the department.

The first time it was flown over foreign land was in early 1778 in Nassau, Bahamas, “where Americans conquered a British fort,” according to the department.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation designating June 14 as Flag Day in the United States.

“Congressional legislation designating that date as the national Flag Day was signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1949; the legislation also required the president to issue a flag day proclamation every year,” according to the Library of Congress.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the name “Old Glory” for the national flag was first coined by. This is a brief summary.