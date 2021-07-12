Five people have been arrested after explosives were thrown at police officers, injuring two of them.

Five people have been accused in connection with a July 5 incident involving explosives that injured two officers, according to Milwaukee police.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the criminal accusations, which range from possession of an improvised explosive device to willfully endangering safety, were filed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office on July 10. (MPD).

Cops were investigating after what they characterized as a “strong pyrotechnic” was thrown towards officers, according to a news release released by the MPD on July 5. The bomb was thrown in the direction of two male cops and detonated around the 1200 block of North Water Street east of the Milwaukee River, according to police.

The blast was powerful enough, according to the MPD, to cause the airbags in the officers’ squad car to activate.

According to the July 5 announcement, the cops, who are 40 and 45 years old, were brought to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The policemen were treated and sent home to recover, according to a second notice published on Monday.

Officers indicated they were investigating the incident at the time of the MPD’s July 5 news release, but had not yet identified any suspects. Five people had been arrested in connection with the incident by Monday, according to the MPD.

The MPD was contacted by this website to confirm the defendants’ arrests and the degree of the officers’ injuries when the explosive device exploded. Any responses will be added to this story.

Gerrell Bufford, Demetrius Powell, Derek Smith, Javaier Thompson, and Lawrence Turner were among the five people arrested, according to a press release issued by the MPD on Monday.

If convicted, Turner, who was charged with a single count of possession of an improvised explosive device as a “habitual crime repeater,” could face up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine. If convicted, the other four people may face a sentence of 30 years or more in jail, as well as fines ranging from $50,000 to $175,000 each.

For two charges of recklessly endangering safety in the first degree, use of a hazardous weapon as a party to a crime, possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose as a party to a crime, and damage to, Smith faces the most time in prison.