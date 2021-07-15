Five More New Jersey Beaches Have Syringes Washing Up on the Shore

More beaches in the state of New Jersey were closed to swimming on Wednesday after medical waste washed up on the shore.

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has closed five beaches in Ocean County, including those from the Normandy Beach region of Brick Township south to the Chadwick Beach section of Toms River, according to news source Patch, quoting department spokesperson Caryn Shinske.

The closures, according to Shinske, were enforced to protect public health when garbage washed ashore, including medical syringes.

The closures announced on Wednesday are in addition to those announced earlier in the week. Lifeguards discovered medical trash on various beaches throughout the state on Sunday, including in Monmouth County, where hundreds were discovered in the sand.

The medical equipment is reported to have washed up on the beaches as a result of overflowing storm drains caused by rain and tropical storm Elsa.

“I had gloves on and a picker thing, so I didn’t touch any of them,” Kathrine Gough, a beach patroller, told NBC New York of the Monmouth garbage.

“However, it was strange since people were asking questions and we had no idea what had happened.”

The Ocean County Health Department was scheduled to check impacted beaches on Thursday to see whether people may swim again after the closures on Wednesday.

The sewage systems are designed in such a way that medical waste overflows.

Engineers created them so that sewage, industrial waste, and storm water could all be cleaned in one location, according to Cindy Zipf, executive director of the Clean Ocean Action in Long Branch group.

These systems can overflow when it rains, and the waste inside is routed into the harbor in a process called as a combined sewer outflow. Zipf believes this is where the syringes originated.

On Monday of this week, the United States of America The National Weather Service issued a flash flood notice for many states, including New York, due to “potential for heavy rain” and “poor drainage areas in the NYC metro region,” according to the NWS.

This isn’t the first time something like has occurred. In 2018, some beaches in the state were closed due to garbage, including syringes, washing up on the shore.

New York's combined sewage system overflows were once again blamed for the tragedy.