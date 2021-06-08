Five more coffins have been discovered in the search for victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Five more coffins were discovered by crews exploring a US cemetery for victims of the 1921 Race Massacre, raising the total number of coffins unearthed at a mass-grave site there to 20, according to municipal officials.

After much of the excavation and investigation at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is completed this week, municipal authorities say the formal exhumation procedure will begin on Monday.

The search began last year, and in October, researchers discovered at least 12 sets of remains in coffins, though the bones were covered up for additional investigation at a later date, and authorities have not yet confirmed they are those of massacre victims.

According to state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck, the site could contain up to 30 bodies.

Shortly after the massacre, the authorities announced that just 36 individuals had died, with 12 of them being white.

However, most historians who have investigated the event believe it to be between 75 and 300 people due to a variety of factors such as contemporaneous news reports, witness statements, and looser criteria for documenting deaths.