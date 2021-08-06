Five Holland America Cruise Line Guests Die in Alaska Sightseeing Plane Crash

According to the Associated Press, a pilot and five passengers from the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam were killed Thursday in a sightseeing plane crash in southeast Alaska.

According to the Coast Guard and Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crashed in the Misty Fjords National Monument zone at approximately 11:20 a.m. and its emergency alert beacon activated (FAA).

Southeast Aviation, the plane’s owner, issued a statement stating that it is coordinating with first responders and law enforcement organizations. “Our hearts are broken today by the loss of six persons. We are thinking of and grieving with the families of the five passengers aboard the airplane, as well as our good friend and pilot “As said in the statement.

According to a statement from Holland America Line, the sightseeing plane excursion was provided by an independent tour operator, and counseling services will be available to guests and staff.

For additional Associated Press reporting, see below:

A helicopter company reported sighting wreckage on a nearby ridgeline, and Coast Guard crew members located the wreckage at 2:40 p.m. Two rescue swimmers were lowered to the location by a Coast Guard aircraft, but they reported no survivors, the agency said.

The identities of individuals killed in the crash were withheld at the time of the crash. Thursday and Friday, recovery activities will be coordinated by Alaska State Troopers and volunteers from the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad.

“We are cooperating with the first responders and agencies involved, including the U.S. Coast Guard, National Transportation Safety Board and Alaska State Troopers,” Southeast Aviation said.

After the plane disaster, the cruise ship made a port call in Ketchikan on Thursday and postponed its afternoon departure.

“The float plane excursion was offered by an independent tour operator and not sold by Holland America Line,” the cruise line stated in a statement.

Ketchikan is a popular port of call for cruise ships visiting Alaska, and while in town, cruise ship guests can participate in a variety of sightseeing excursions. Small plane trips to Misty Fjords National Monument, where visitors can view glacier valleys, snow-capped summits, and lakes in the wilderness area, are popular.

Two sightseeing planes crashed in midair in 2019, killing six of the sixteen people on board.

Southeast Aviation’s website states that the company offers sightseeing excursions to Misty Fjords National Monument and bear sighting locations. This is a condensed version.