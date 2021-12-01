Fitness fanatic who died of COVID did not want to be used as a guinea pig for vaccines.

John Eyers, a British fitness enthusiast who died of COVID-19, refused to get vaccinated because he considered it an experiment, but according to his sister, he paid the “final price” for a “poor decision.”

Eyers, 42, had no known previous ailments and had climbed mountains and competed in triathlons before being sent to the hospital. The family of the 42-year-old believes he would have survived COVID-19 if he had been vaccinated, and his twin sister, Jenny McCann, said the family had a fight about inoculations around a month and a half before he died.

McCann told The Guardian, “John started saying really bizarre stuff that didn’t make sense.” “About how people were only given the vaccine in exchange for free McDonald’s, and it contained formaldehyde…. ‘I won’t be a guinea pig,’ he continued insisting. In July, Eyers died of COVID-19. McCann said on Twitter that her brother thought he’d be “fine” if he got the disease. Her brother expected a little sickness, given his proclivity for remaining well, but he ended up in the hospital “pumped full of every prescription,” she added. Eyers was diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). According to McCann, her brother regretted not getting vaccinated, and medics stated he was “beating himself up so much” before being placed on a ventilator.

“If he’d gotten the vaccine, he probably wouldn’t have died,” McCann added. “It’s really not that difficult. He made a poor choice. We all make poor decisions on a regular basis. And for it, he paid the ultimate price. Which is incredibly unjust.” On June 29, Eyers tested positive for the coronavirus, and by July 3, he was en route to the hospital. The next day, he sent his best friend, Jonathan Cohen, a voice message that he described as the “worst” he’d ever heard. Eyers is able to speak roughly 12 words during the 90-second note, and while Cohen won’t share it publicly, he said he’ll play it for anyone who doubts COVID is real.

“It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.” I can sense his terror. He’s on the verge of passing out. This is a person I knew. This is a condensed version of the information.