Fishermen catch a Tiger Shark that weighs 1,000 pounds and is nearly as long as their boat.

After catching a shark so large that the vessel they were on could barely accommodate its size, a trio of brothers from Texas had a 12-foot story to tell.

Avery Fuller and his brothers had always wanted to emulate their father’s feat of catching a tiger shark weighing more than 1,000 pounds during a tournament 30 years ago.

“It’s been in our family for as long as I can remember,” Fuller, a Texas City native, told KHOU 11, “and we’ve always tried to beat him or match him.”

They got their chance while fishing for a competition off the coast of Galveston. They anchored up, prepared the baits, and began chumming. They took a snack after midnight.

Then they “started laying the hooks, getting it attached, getting in the harness, getting strapped in,” according to Avery, who spoke to the network on Friday.

It took around 20 minutes to catch the king-size fish. Fuller explained, “She kind of laid there in the water and did great circles, and we got her on the second circuit.”

The brothers realized they’d caught a huge one, but they thought it was just around 750 to 800 pounds at first. “We immediately looked at each other and began freaking out,” Fuller said when the weighmaster reported it was above 1,000 pounds.

It weighed in at 1,004 pounds, sparking high-fives and embraces from the brothers, Clint and Tyler included. A photo on Avery Fuller’s Facebook page shows them triumphantly holding a catch that has finally won them family bragging rights.

Other pictures Fuller tweeted a photo of a shark whose size and weight put the vessel’s sturdiness to the test.

The tiger shark is one of ten species that are authorized to catch and retain under Texas Parks and Wildlife Department regulations, as long as it is at least five feet four inches long. This catch was more than twice as long at 12 feet 6 inches.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing."