Fish With Built-In Suction Cup Baffles Internet

Suction Cup Baffled Fish Internet

While fish come in a variety of shapes and sizes, this fish with an attached suction cup has perplexed the internet following its appearance in a viral video.

Maine lobster fisherman Blake Haass tweeted a video on July 12 of an extra fish he captured in his fishing net, but unlike the others, this one included an in-built suction cup that allows it to attach to surfaces.

“During the summer, we frequently capture these lump fish with suction cups on the bottom side. If you adhere them to a flat surface, they might genuinely adhere for an extended period of time “he clarified.

Haass illustrated how it works in the clip by attaching the fish to a metal container on the boat. The fish remained stationary for the remainder of the film.

Haass’ catch is a lumpfish, commonly known as a cyclopterus lumpus or lumpsucker. Lumpfish are most frequently found in the North Atlantic, but they can also be found as far south as Chesapeake Bay in the Atlantic Ocean.

The body is shaped like a ball, with pelvic fins at the bottom that generate suction discs that they utilize to connect to rocks and other surfaces.

They can reach a length of two feet and weigh up to 21 pounds. Lumpfish typically live between six and seven years, however the longest reported specimen lived to be 13 years old.

In contrast to the majority of other fish species, female lumpfish are actually larger than their male counterparts.

“They say it’s good luck to kiss them on the lips before you throw them back, so that’s what I did,” Haass explained at the video’s conclusion.

He even demonstrated the process in a subsequent tape, pecking the fish directly on the lips before returning it to the water. Whatever makes your boat float.

Following repeated inquiries, he released another video of himself pecking the fish, only to get bitten in the lip by it.

With over 21 million views, the film astounded the majority of viewers who were unaware. This is a condensed version.