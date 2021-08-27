Fines are not “enough,” according to the family of a man killed by the South Dakota Attorney General.

The family of a man killed by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in September said the judge’s only fine was insufficient punishment.

Jane Boever, the victim’s sister, stated, “We do not believe a handful of fines is enough punishment for killing a guy.”

Ravnsborg was accused by Jane Boever of beating her brother, Joseph Boever, and then using his power and resources to prolong the case. Ravnsborg, she claimed, has displayed only “arrogance toward the law” and no regret.

The attorney general’s “actions are unfathomable and… cannot be forgiven,” according to Jennifer Boever, Joseph Boever’s wife.

Jane Boever claimed her brother was “carelessly left behind” the night he died.

She stated, “Our brother lay in the ditch for 12 hours.” “This is unforgivable.”

Ravnsborg avoided jail time on Thursday by pleading no guilty to two misdemeanor traffic offenses stemming from an incident last year in which he hit and killed Boever, who was jogging along a rural roadway.

Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to counts of making an illegal lane change and driving while distracted, each of which carries a penalty of up to 30 days in prison and a fine of up to $500. He had been charged with three misdemeanors, but as part of the settlement, prosecutors dismissed a charge of careless driving.

Ravnsborg received no jail time from Circuit Judge John Brown, who instead fined him $500 for each of the two counts and ordered him to pay court expenses. Brown also ordered Ravsnborg to “perform a substantial public service event” on the date of Boever’s death every five years for the next five years, approving the Boever family’s request. But he put that on hold after Ravnsborg’s counsel objected, claiming that it was against the law.

Brown was supposed to think about it and make a decision later.

Ravnsborg didn’t show up for the hearing since he didn’t have to, and he was represented by Tim Rensch, his attorney. The relatives of the man Ravnsborg killed was enraged by this.

“Why don’t we get a chance to confront him after waiting over a year?” The court was asked by Jane Boever.

Rensch slammed the family's criticism, calling Attorney General Sessions a "honorable guy." Ravsnborg, stated Rensch.