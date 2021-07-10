Filibuster ‘Carveout’ for Laws Protecting Constitutional Rights Like Voting: Jim Clyburn

President Joe Biden is being urged by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn to change the Senate filibuster in order to cut out laws that are directly connected to constitutionally protected rights, such as voting.

In an article published Saturday, Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat and one of Biden’s key congressional allies, said the current voting rights protection bill will only pass if Senate rules are modified to allow the For the People Act of 2021 to pass with a 51-vote majority.

Clyburn said it’s finally time for the White House to get aggressive in order to defend Americans’ right to vote, echoing the fervent demands of senior congressional Democrats. He believes Biden could easily persuade Democratic moderates such as West Virginia Senator Joe Machin to support a tailored “carveout” that would limit the filibuster to bills directly related to constitutional rights.

“Phone Joe Manchin and tell him, ‘Hey, we should make a carveout.’ I don’t care if he does it on the phone or in front of a microphone — just do it,” Clyburn told Politico.

Biden has showed little interest in modifying the legislative filibuster in order for Democrats to pass their major election reform measure and a second bill that reauthorizes elements of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. However, Clyburn believes Biden should “endorse” a legislative carveout right away, especially in light of the recent 6-3 Supreme Court decision upholding GOP-backed voter restriction legislation in Arizona.

Biden’s scheduled Tuesday speech in Philadelphia, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, would treat voting rights as a “moral imperative,” rather than a simple legal concern.

Clyburn also told Politico that he attempted to speak with Manchin last month, when the Democratic senator and key swing vote was proposing amendments to the election reform plan. “I’m not asking you to eliminate the filibuster,” Clyburn said he told Manchin at the time. But what I’m arguing is that no one should be allowed to filibuster my constitutional rights.”

State-by-state GOP voting suppression bills have been compared to aggressive forms of "white supremacy" by some key Democrats, including Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey. Casey claims that Republicans around the country are making it more difficult to vote by mail or online.