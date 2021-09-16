Figures in QAnon Fear a “False Flag,” and Warn Followers Against the September 18 Rally.

Leading individuals in the radical QAnon organization are urging supporters not to attend a Capitol rally seeking “justice” for those charged in the riots on January 6.

Officials in Washington, D.C. are prepared for the potential that hundreds of radicals could descend on the capital on September 18 for “Justice for J6,” an event planned by Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign employee.

Capitol Police have stated that they are aware of “concerning online discussion” that far-right groups are preparing a return to the United States Capitol. Before Saturday’s event, the department stated it would erect a security fence around the structure.

Outside law enforcement officers and the National Guard have also been sought as backup “should the necessity arise.”

A number of prominent members of the QAnon movement have cautioned supporters not to attend the demonstration, fearing that it will be used to trap conspiracy theorists, white supremacists, and other radicals.

The September 18 demonstration had “a very high possibility of becoming a false flag” event, according to Ron Watkins, a former moderator for messageboard site 8kun who is regarded by some to have portrayed the mysterious figure known as “Q.”

“I’m not going to name the event. I am not in favor of the event. Watkins added, “I hope none of you come.” “Please do yourself a favor and avoid D.C. on September 18.”

Attorney Lin Wood, a well-known player in the QAnon movement with over 814,000 Telegram followers, issued a lengthy message advising people to avoid “Justice for J6.” Wood also continues to erroneously claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and that the results in multiple states might be overturned.

“I believe a major rally this weekend in D.C. is a BAD idea,” Wood stated.

“While I recognize that there is public sentiment in the United States over the individuals in custody as of January 6, I believe that holding a rally on that topic at this time is a BAD idea.

“I would recommend everyone to stay away from D.C. on September 18 and instead focus on small town protests in the coming weeks calling for audits of the 2020 election.”

Sidney Powell, a QAnon supporter who collaborated with Wood on the widely mocked “Kraken” lawsuits, was also arrested. This is a condensed version of the information.