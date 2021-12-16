Fiancée who wanted to take ‘the Guys’ on honeymoon is slammed on the internet.

After advising his fiancée that “the men” should join them on their impending vacation, a Redditor is in hot water.

Due-Understanding536 said on the subreddit “Am I The A**hole” forum that the honeymoon vacation he and his fianceé chose has always been a “dream trip” for him and his buddies in a post that has since been voted on over 13,000 times.

“When I told them where we were going on our honeymoon, they were envious and stated they wished they could join us,” he wrote. “I suggested that we explore making this a friend-inclusive honeymoon, and they were extremely enthusiastic about the notion.” This trend known as “buddymoons”—or group honeymoons—was covered by Martha Stewart Weddings in 2018.

Jonathan Bennett, a professional psychotherapist and relationship and life coach, told the publication that he believes the trend stems from a shift away from the “typical” honeymoon focus.

“I see buddymoons growing in popularity for one key reason: with more couples living together and having sex before marriage, the traditional honeymoon as a romantic trip to focus on sex has lost a lot of its original purpose,” Bennett explained.

The Redditor believed it was a “wonderful option” to include his pals in the project.

“I told my fiancée about it the other day, thinking she’d think it was a good idea,” the Redditor added, “but she got really upset with me and started weeping and telling me how much of an inconsiderate AH I am.”

He stated he explained to her that he did not do it “on purpose” and that she can tell some of her friends about it.

Commenters slammed the Redditor’s move, suggesting it’s a harbinger of “what’s to come” in the marriage in the future.

One comment said, “Sis better know that this is a sign of what’s to come.” “OP transformed his honeymoon into a weekend with his bros. He talked about it with his pals before telling his soon-to-be wife. If she really wanted it, she could bring a few of her friends, she said. And he’s baffled as to why she’s so upset.” Another commenter remarked that what made the offense particularly heinous was. This is a condensed version of the information.