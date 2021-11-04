Fiancé charged with murder after woman was found shot to death in her driveway.

Following the death of his fiancée, a mother of three girls, a Detroit man has been prosecuted.

According to a press release from Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Tereyl Devon Coleman, 29, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of Raven Coleman, 29.

The couple was billed as husband and wife in a news statement from the prosecutor’s office, and friends and Raven Coleman’s social media showed they were still arranging their wedding when she died.

A domestic disagreement prompted police officers to respond to a property in the 12250 block of Wayburn Avenue in Detroit at roughly 3.20 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Raven Coleman, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was found laying on the driveway of the property with a gunshot wound to the chest when the authorities arrived. At the scene, she was pronounced deceased.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the couple’s claimed verbal dispute escalated, and Tereyl Coleman fatally shot the woman with a revolver.

Raven Coleman’s longstanding friend Serena Rayford told local reporters that the woman had called her not long before she was killed.

Rayford told Fox 2: “She needed me, and I wish I could have answered the phone because she would have been here right now.”

Rayford revealed that her friend was getting married next summer and that the two of them had recently gone dress shopping.

She said, “She was joyful, she was in love.” “In a million years, I would never have predicted this.” “Not only did the children lose their mother, but she was also a daughter, a cousin, and a friend,” Rayford noted. Raven Coleman’s final Facebook posts, which she shared the day before she died, have also received tributes.

“I’ve had the nicest day!!!” she wrote in her most recent post, accompanied by a smiling emoji. She had uploaded a picture of her three daughters dressed up in Halloween costumes earlier that day.

Taneesha Lucas commented on the post, “I hate my little cousins had to grow up without their mom RIP Cuz this is Heartbreaking.”

“I’m very sorry you had to leave so soon,” Jordanne Murff responded. I’m praying for everyone who has been impacted by this, especially those precious infants.” “Prayers for the family and,” Sherron Williams added. This is a condensed version of the information.