Ferret, dubbed the “Rarest Mammal in North America,” was discovered in a garage and released back into the wild.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials announced in a news release on Wednesday that the “rarest mammal in North America” was recently discovered in the garage of a Colorado house.

According to the announcement, the creature, a black-footed ferret, was discovered by a homeowner in Pueblo West on Monday.

“The house sits near the sprawling Walker Ranch, where Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been releasing black-footed ferrets on a prairie dog colony as part of a major conservation initiative with the USFWS and other partners to recover the rarest mammal in North America,” according to CPW.

Since 2013, CPW biologists have released over 120 black-footed ferrets onto the ranch, according to the announcement. The colony is closely watched, and each ferret is implanted with a microchip.

The species was once thought to be extinct, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. However, a small, “isolated population” was detected in 1981.

Individuals were “captured to establish a breeding colony, from which all wild black-footed ferrets are now derived” from that population, according to the zoo.

There are around 370 black-footed ferrets in the wild today, according to the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF). Despite conservation efforts, the organization stated that “habitat loss and disease remain critical risks to this extremely endangered species.”

Researchers succeeded in cloning a black-footed ferret last year.

“At the cutting edge of science and a throwback to the past!” Let me introduce you to Elizabeth Ann. “She’s the world’s first cloned black-footed ferret, developed from the frozen cells of a ferret that died more than 30 years ago,” the USFWS tweeted in February, alongside many photos of the adorable cloned ferret.

Though Elizabeth Ann has not been released into the wild and will not be, scientists believe that cloning will one day aid in the reintroduction of other wild populations.

When CPW police arrived at the home in West Pueblo, they called USFWS biologists, who determined that the ferret was an endangered black-footed ferret. The creature was then identified using a portable scanner borrowed from a nearby humane charity.

The ferret was re-released onto the Walker Ranch once it was judged to be healthy.

In a press statement, CPW conservation scientist Ed Schmal remarked, “We don’t know exactly why this black-footed ferret departed the colony.” “But we put them in prairie dog burrows.” This is a condensed version of the information.