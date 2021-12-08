FEMA estimates that 1.7 million homeowners in low-risk areas will pay hundreds more for flood insurance.

Under a new federal flood insurance scheme that went into effect this autumn, millions of homeowners, including the majority of the 1.7 million households in low- and moderate-risk areas who had cheaper and voluntary coverage, may have to pay hundreds of dollars more for flood insurance.

The new insurance program, dubbed Risk Rating 2.0, will take into account a variety of factors, including the cost of rebuilding, whether the property is subject to more than one sort of flood risk, and its closeness to water. These dangers will rise when hurricanes and rainstorms become more powerful as a result of climate change.

About 75 percent of the 4.9 million federal flood insurance policies will have their costs raised, while the remaining policies would have their prices reduced. According to FEMA, those with voluntary plans will see a 90 percent price rise. There are concerns that these hikes will make it difficult to persuade households, particularly those in the middle and lower classes, to obtain or maintain voluntary flood insurance.

“We don’t have any high-rise condos or white sand beaches. In our state, the coast is a working coast “Jim Donelon, Louisiana’s Insurance Commissioner, declared as much.

With the new initiative, the agency expects to receive 50% more premiums over time.

“We’ve found that the traditional technique of looking at risk had a lot of gaps,” said David Maurstad, a senior executive with the National Flood Insurance Program. “It undervalued a property’s flood risk and communicated a false sense of security.”

FEMA said it hasn’t looked into how the higher rate will affect voluntary coverage, and it hasn’t revealed how much rates will rise after the first year. According to a Congressional Research Service analysis, Risk Rating 2.0 will more correctly depict a home’s flood risk, but the extra cost “may mean that insurance for some homes is judged unaffordable.”

Despite the fact that the new approach identifies higher flood risk across the country, it does not change who is obliged to get flood insurance. Flood insurance is needed on government-backed mortgages in locations where FEMA considers the risk to be the highest—known as the 100-year flood zone—and many banks also require it for mortgages in high-risk areas. The flood maps, according to FEMA, aren’t intended to predict where flooding will occur, but rather to indicate where coverage is required and assist towns in making construction decisions. This is a condensed version of the information.