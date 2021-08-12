Federico Klein, a former Trump appointee, is facing new charges in connection with the Capitol riot.

Former President Donald Trump’s State Department appointee Frederico Klein is facing fresh allegations of “forcibly” assaulting a police officer during the January 6 incident at the US Capitol.

Klein had already been accused of being part of the pro-Trump mob’s “first wave” of attacks on the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow President Joe Biden’s election triumph. Klein, according to prosecutors, disobeyed orders from Capitol security personnel and utilized a barrier to prevent law enforcement from guarding the Capitol’s entry. However, the charges against the former State Department midlevel employee have been extended in a newly published indictment.

Klein allegedly used “a deadly or dangerous weapon, that is, a shield, did forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with” a Metropolitan Police Department officer, according to the newly released indictment, which was first reported by Scott MacFarlane of NBC affiliate WRC-TV in Washington.

Klein was accused of “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and aiding and abetting,” according to the indictment. The claimed conduct were in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 111(a)(1) and 2), according to the complaint.

Prosecutors offered Klein a plea deal in June, but he turned it down at the time. Stanley Woodward, his attorney, claimed in court that the offer was turned down because it was not “reasonable,” though he did not clarify.

Klein was allegedly part of a throng of pro-Trump rioters in a tunnel near the Capitol’s west front terrace, according to authorities. A video from an officer’s body camera was supplied by the Justice Department, showing a small wall of officers attempting to hold off rioters in the tunnel. The officers can be heard yelling at the throng, “back up” and “stop.”

In connection with the violence, more than 570 people have been arrested. The pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol after the former president urged his supporters to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol to maintain him in power.

In the aftermath of the incident, all House Democrats and ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump. Despite the fact that seven Republican senators sided with all 50 members of the Democratic Caucus in the Senate to convict. This is a condensed version of the information.