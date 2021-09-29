Fears of gun violence have caused schools to prohibit students from carrying backpacks, forcing them to make do with whatever they can find.

Following a gun incident, a school outlawed backpacks, leading students to improvise with a variety of goods, according to students.

A TikTok from @miriam gilmore_, in which she filmed the corridors and canteen at her school, is circulating online, with the footage garnering more than 6 million views and can be watched here.

She captioned the footage she shared on Friday, “My school prohibited backpacks yesterday, therefore this occurred.” “Can we have our bags back yet?” the video asks. Students are shown transporting their books and possessions in creative ways.

The on-screen text reads, “Laundry basket,” followed by, “Is that a shopping cart?” One pupil was observed with a wagon and another with a wheeled basket.

On Monday, Gilmore posted another video, which has nearly 2 million views, with the caption: “This is getting ridiculous.”

She captures students using a baby carrier, a stroller, a surfboard and a rope, a cooler on wheels, a two-tiered shopping cart, a traffic cone, and a cardboard box, as well as several children’s toys.

She stated why the dramatic measures were taken in the comments, saying, “Some kid brought a gun to school on Thursday, and it hasn’t even been 4 months since our last school shooting.”

“Well, our school’s capacity level is almost double what it’s made for, and there aren’t enough lockers for everyone,” she said in response to why lockers weren’t used.

“The US be banning backpacks but not guns,” Emma wrote in response to the video.

“Wow, your school is a supermarket,” Valerier exclaimed.

“How about prohibiting weapons or at the very least giving all pupils transparent backpacks,” Mia Clifford said. Idk. This is completely absurd.”

“I don’t believe bags are the issue,” Lucky reasoned.

On this one, I’m at a loss for words….

The school is assumed to be Rigby Middle School in Idaho, though this has not been confirmed. A 13-year-old girl who was "struggling emotionally" was found in the restroom with a pistol on Thursday about 9 a.m.