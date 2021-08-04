Fear abounds on social media as a result of the Delta Plus COVID variant.

Following the confirmation of two new cases in South Korea, a number of social media users in the United States have highlighted their concerns regarding the Delta Plus COVID-19 variant.

The country’s first case of the Delta Plus variety, also known as B.1.617.2.1 or AY.1, was discovered in a man in his 40s who had “no recent travel records,” according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

At a press conference, Park Young-joon, a KDCA official, said that of the 280 persons who came into touch with the guy, only his son tested positive for COVID, however it’s unknown if the kid also has the Delta Plus type.

The second case was discovered in a tourist who had returned from the United States and had had both AstraZeneca doses prior to the trip, according to Park.

Following reports of the Delta Plus variety on top of the other strains presently spreading across the United States and the rest of the world, a number of users on Twitter have expressed their fears, as well as making jokes and sharing memes.

“I’m going to tell it how it is. Even if they’re only for vaccinated folks, I’m not doing indoor eating or gyms in NYC,” tweeted novelist Crystal M. Fleming. “Not with Delta Comfort Plus spreading and breakthrough cases pouring out here,” says the narrator.

“It appears more likely that we will homeschool our children again,” Wajahat Ali, a Daily Beast columnist and Senior Fellow at the Western States Center and Auburn Seminary, remarked.

“Fall semester begins in three weeks, and I am really concerned about the spread of Delta, now Delta Plus, and how individuals are treating this infection far too casually. If only there were enough masked, vaccinated, and concerned people.”

“The never-ending tale that is COVID-19 continues,” wrote actress and comedian Natasha Chandel. We have a habit of reacting rather than planning ahead of time, which is a major blunder. This is something we should be planning for—Delta plus and Lambda.”

When I first saw Delta Plus, I believed it was a new class of air travel that existed between between Delta Comfort and Delta First. sad. I despise it.

August 4, 2021 — John Jannuzzi (@johnjannuzzi)

The term ‘Delta Plus’ is currently in vogue…

