FDA Commissioner requests an investigation into the Aduhelm maker’s relationship with drug reviewers.

According to the Associated Press, the interim head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested that the government investigate relationships between treatment reviewers and the manufacturer of a contentious new Alzheimer’s drug on Friday. Despite the agency’s independent experts’ warnings, the expensive medicine Aduhelm was approved in June.

On Twitter, Dr. Janet Woodcock announced that she has requested that the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the FDA, investigate the circumstances behind the drug’s approval. According to the Associated Press, two congressional committees have already begun their own investigations into the medication’s approval, which has limited efficacy.

“We feel that an independent examination is the best way to evaluate if any interactions between the manufacturer and FDA review staff were in violation of FDA standards and procedures,” Woodcock said. Twitter.

“The FDA values the public’s trust, especially during these trying times, and we will continue to practice transparency surrounding our decision-making to the extent permitted by law,” she added in another tweet.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Last month, the health news site Stat revealed many new details about Aduhelm developer Biogen’s extremely tight engagement with the FDA’s medication review personnel. An unreported meeting between a top Biogen executive and the FDA’s lead reviewer for Alzheimer’s treatments was reported by the site in May 2019.

The meeting came after Biogen halted two studies because the medicine didn’t appear to decrease disease progression as expected. Biogen and the FDA collaborated on reanalyzing the data and came to the conclusion that the medicine might actually work. The medicine was conditionally approved two years later, based on the fact that it reduced the accumulation of sticky plaque in the brain, which is suspected to have a role in Alzheimer’s disease.

Interactions between FDA officials and representatives from the pharmaceutical business are tightly regulated and virtually always meticulously documented. It’s unclear whether the meeting in May 2019 broke any agency standards.

Since approving the medicine, which costs $56,000 a year and requires monthly IVs, the FDA has faced a barrage of criticism. The agency took the extraordinary step of drastically reducing prescribing instructions on the medicine on Thursday.