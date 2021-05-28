Fauci supports an investigation into the Wuhan lab leak, but maintains his belief in the animal host theory.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, said he supports examining many ideas as to where COVID-19 came from, including the possibility that it came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, because understanding where the virus came from could help avoid future epidemics.

The hypothesis that a lab in Wuhan was the beginning point for the pandemic, which was once dismissed as a fringe theory that appeared to unfairly criticize Chinese scientists, is gaining traction. President Joe Biden has instructed the Intelligence Community to step up their investigation, and the lab has not been ruled out as a possible source of the attack.

Fauci was recently chastised for telling National Geographic in May 2020 that the lab leak theory was a “circular argument” and that the virus’s biology suggests it is naturally occurring. He told SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show that he still believes COVID-19 was a natural occurrence rather than a product of the Wuhan lab.

“However, we can’t state that with certainty,” Fauci continued. “As a result, you want to see if you can investigate this possibility that it might have slipped out of a lab in a fair, unbiased, scientifically sound manner.”

People have expressed concerns about the world’s capacity to trust information coming out of China and its willingness to be truthful about the pandemic since the outbreak began. Censoring medical professionals who raised the alarm early on further heightened fears, and though the Wuhan Institute of Virology has stated that none of its employees have been sick, indicating that the outbreak could not have started there, some are skeptical.

Fauci distinguished Chinese scientists from government officials, telling Madison that in his experience working with Chinese scientists, they have always been “of good faith.”

China fiercely disputes that it has been anything but transparent and that the Wuhan lab was the source of the pandemic, frequently citing a paper published by a group of academics in March. The paper, which was co-authored by 25 scientists who traveled to China earlier this year as part of a World Health Organization-led expedition, discovered that the virus was the most common. This is a condensed version of the information.