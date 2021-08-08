Fauci is “very concerned.” As Delta Variant Spreads, the Sturgis Rally Will Lead to a COVID Surge.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, expressed his concern on Sunday that the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota will result in a new outbreak of COVID infections.

The rally, which began on Friday in South Dakota’s Black Hills and is projected to draw 700,000 people over the course of ten days, is aimed at motorcycle aficionados. However, as the highly contagious Delta variety spreads across the country, Fauci and other public health officials are warning that the rise could result in a large-scale new outbreak.

On NBC’s Meet the Press, Fauci stated, “I’m extremely concerned that we’re going to have another increase tied to that event.”

“It’s natural that people want to do the things that they want to do, and that they desire the freedom to do so. When you’re dealing with a public health catastrophe that could affect you, your family, and everyone else, though, something overcomes the urge to do exactly what you want to do, according to Fauci.

Last year’s Sturgis rally was dubbed a “super spreader event” by researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after more than 460 people were infected with COVID-19.

Public health professionals and some local residents are now concerned that the rally will result in an increase in cases. South Dakota reported a 68 percent increase in COVID cases just days before the event, owing mostly to the Delta strain. Furthermore, according to the CDC, only around 46% of adults in the county that hosts the Sturgis event are completely vaccinated.

Regardless, numerous rally goers claimed they are unconcerned about the possibility of infection this weekend.

Pam Williamson, a Kansas attendee, told the Associated Press, “We’re out in the open.” “It’s just good to see everyone out and about, and to be able to simply be friends with everyone.” Others told the news organization that they went to the demonstration to “live free” and that the epidemic would not stop them from having fun.

Attending the demonstration does not need a vaccine or a mask, but officials said the event will provide coronavirus tests, face masks, and other protective gear. This is a condensed version of the information.