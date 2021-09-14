Fauci Disagrees with FDA Vaccine Regulators on COVID Boosters, Terminating the Article as “Controversial”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), slammed a recent publication that dismissed COVID-19 vaccine booster doses, claiming that it jumbled numerous parts of the vaccination program.

An study published in the Lancet, co-authored by two of the Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine regulators, endorsed delaying booster doses for the general public. The co-authors stated that patients experiencing side effects from boosters could fuel vaccine hesitancy, that there wasn’t enough evidence to warrant widespread boosters, and that if those doses were utilized for first immunizations in low- and middle-income countries, more lives could be saved.

On Monday, Fauci told MSNBC’s Morning Joe that the piece is “controversial” and that he disagrees with the majority of what it says. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases agreed that high-income countries should help promote universal immunizations in low- and middle-income countries, but he disagreed that effort and delivering booster doses are mutually exclusive.

“It is not the appropriate thing [to do]if you make no effort to get [other nations]vaccinated and simply focus on boosting persons in your own country,” Fauci added. “However, like we are doing in our country, you may do both.”

Dr. Michael Ryan, a World Health Organization official, is one of the co-authors of the Lancet piece, along with Marion Gruber, director of the FDA’s vaccination office, and Dr. Philip Krause, her deputy. The WHO has spent months urging governments to take a global strategy to vaccination efforts, and top officials have expressed displeasure with the idea of countries using doses as boosters when front-line workers and high-risk populations in other countries lack access to vaccines.

Fauci told Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist that they didn’t have time to go over all of the ways the US is helping to vaccinate the world’s population, but that “considerable effort” was being made to get people in other nations vaccinated. President Joe Biden revealed in August that the US had donated and distributed over 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to other nations, mostly through COVAX, a worldwide immunization project led by the WHO, Gavi, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

