Fauci claims that Delta is still the most common COVID variant as the season progresses.

According to infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci, the Delta variant of the coronavirus remains the dominant strain in the United States as the winter approaches.

During a White House COVID briefing on Wednesday, Biden administration officials were asked if there are any new strains of the virus on the horizon, and if they have any concerns heading into the colder months.

“Right now, the Delta variety continues to largely dominate isolates in our nation, accounting for more than 99 percent of them,” Fauci said.

Officials at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, led by Anthony Fauci, are keeping a close check on any new variants that appear around the world and doing research to see if they might avoid monoclonal antibodies or antibodies created by vaccination.

“But right now, without a doubt, our problem is the Delta version, as well as the fact that we are highly alert and looking out for the introduction of additional variants,” Fauci added.

The Delta variant, a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain, emerged this summer, causing a rise in cases across the country.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the seven-day daily average of cases is currently hovering around 73,300, while hospitalizations have stayed steady at 5,000 each day (CDC). That’s down from the Delta wave’s peak of 172,500 new cases per day in mid-September, which was 58 percent lower.

The daily average for deaths over the last seven days is 1,000, down 11% from the previous week.

AY.4.2, a potentially more transmissible Delta variation, has been discovered in a number of states. It’s considered to be spreading quicker than other Delta variations, but scientists and health officials say it doesn’t appear to cause more serious sickness, and immunizations against it are still effective.

According to the tracker Outbreak.Info, more than 30,000 cases of the AY.4.2 variety have been documented worldwide.

Officials from the Obama administration praised the number of adults and children aged 5 to 11 who had received a vaccination dosage on Wednesday. After the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Pfizer vaccine, children are now able to get it.

The country is averaging 300,000 first shots every day, the most in about a month.

