Fauci and Rand Paul are at odds again about COVID origins, this time at the Wuhan Lab.

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci went head-to-head about the origins of the coronavirus after the Kentucky Republican accused Fauci of lying to Congress about the Wuhan lab-leak theory.

Rand grilled Fauci about an earlier statement he made, in which the doctor testified that the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which Fauci leads, had never financed gain-of-function studies.

Gain-of-function research is modifying organisms or diseases to boost transmissibility so that scientists can better forecast infectious diseases and produce vaccines.

“You indicated on May 11 that the NIH has never and will not support gain-of-function research to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, however gain-of-function research was done exclusively at the Wuhan Institute by Dr. Shi [Zhengli] and was sponsored by the NIH,” Paul added.

Shi noted in her study that she had gotten a grant from the National Institutes of Health for her work, which involves merging genetic information from multiple coronaviruses that only infected animals to assess transmissibility in humans, according to the senator.

“I have never lied before the Congress, Senator Paul, and I will not recant that statement,” Fauci stated. “This paper that you’re referring to was determined not to be gain-of-function by qualified people all the way up and down the chain.”

As Paul attempted to cut off Fauci, the NIAID director raised his voice and said, “Let me finish.”

“Quite honestly, Senator Paul, you don’t know what you’re talking about, and I’d want to state that publicly: You don’t know what you’re talking about,” Fauci stated before Paul stopped him to argue that the study’s experiment met the definition of gain-of-function research.

“It’s a dance, and you’re dancing around it because you’re attempting to absolve yourself of guilt for four million people dying around the world as a result of a pandemic,” Paul explained.

“If the argument you’re making is that the grant that was paid as a sub-award from EcoHealth to Wuhan developed SARS-CoV-2,” Fauci responded, “that’s what you’re getting [at].”

“I completely despise the falsehood that you are now spreading, senator, because if you look at the viruses that were,” he said. This is a condensed version of the information.