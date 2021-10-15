Father is not allowed to see his child until he receives the COVID-19 vaccine.

A judge in New York City has ordered that a father in a custody battle can’t see his daughter until he gets COVID-19 immunized or agrees to be tested monthly.

According to the New York Post, if the father does not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he must do a weekly PCR test as well as a biweekly antigen test within 24 hours after visiting his child.

Lloyd Rosen, the father’s lawyer, told the Post that his client “isn’t a believer in conspiracies. Concerns concerning the vaccine have been raised by him. He’s heard about the negative consequences. He experienced an adverse reaction to a flu shot once.” According to the judgement, “because to a history of substance misuse and untreated mental health difficulties,” the mother has been supervising the father’s meetings with their 3-year-old daughter.

“Here, in-person parental access by the defendant is not in the child’s best interests, and there are extraordinary circumstances that support its suspension,” ruled Justice Matthew Cooper, who is presiding over the divorce and custody battle.

According to the Washington Post, the mother’s lawyer, Evan Schein, described the verdict as “an enormously important one that emphasizes the unique times we live in and reinforces that a child’s best interests are paramount.”

The daughter has been living with her mother in Manhattan and attending preschool.

According to the Washington Post, the child’s mother stated on September 2 that the father would only be permitted to see his daughter if he had had a COVID-19 immunization. Two weeks later, she changed her mind and said he may come if he agreed to get tested weekly.

According to the publication, Rosen said the father is still debating whether or not to appeal.

According to data from New York City, the rate of coronavirus cases among children aged 0 to 4 was 1.85 percent for the week of October 3.

Meanwhile, Pfizer is requesting an emergency use license from the Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. Children as young as two years old are immunized in Cuba.

Parents are split on whether or not to vaccinate their children. As of September 30, 24% of parents stated they would not vaccinate their children, while 33% said they would “wait and see” how the vaccine works before doing so. This is a condensed version of the information.