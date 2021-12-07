Fast Food Workers Fight Back Against Man Who Jumped Behind Counter in Viral Video

An irate customer hopped over the counter at a Chick-Fil-A and began screaming at the personnel about his meal, according to a viral video.

Since it was posted on Friday, the video, submitted by Caley or @notcaleyy on TikTok, has had over 2.7 million views and 13,300 comments.

The video’s description said, “No one gets paid enough for this sh*t #malekaren.”

The confrontation had place at Century City Mall in Los Angeles, California, according to Caley in the comments section.

A female employee yelled at the tall, masculine customer who was standing behind the counter in the now-viral video. The man was surrounded by female coworkers, who stood there watching as their male colleague shouted at him.

The male yelled back at the woman, but the words they exchanged in the video were unclear. Coworkers eventually dragged the employee away as the man yelled for them to give him his food.

As the man continued to scream behind the bar and made his way closer into the restaurant kitchen, someone cried, “Security!”

The footage ended when the security guard began escorting individuals away from the area. Many people commented that the security guard should have stepped in to help the employees.

“The wrong people are being stopped by security. He must put a halt to the man behind the counter “a user commented.

Someone responded to the comment, “They’re there to basically call the cops.” “Most security personnel are limited in their abilities due to liability concerns.” Others quipped that the brawl may have started when someone forgot to say “my pleasure” or when they “run out of chicken.” Many people stated that maltreatment of food service workers must end, and that personnel must sometimes stand up to clients.

Someone remarked, “I enjoy watching fast food workers stand up for themselves!!”

Another user remarked, “Once a customer goes behind the counter as an employee, you have every right to swing.”

This isn’t the first time a heated customer exchange has gone viral on the social media network.

A video of an alleged customer throwing her soup in the face of a fast-food employee was previously reported by Washington Newsday. The video was released on TikTok by user @section 8 and has over 7.9 million views. This is a condensed version of the information.