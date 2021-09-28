Fast Food Worker Faces Dangerous TikTok Trend Fill the deep fryer with ice.

A TikTok craze that shows a Popeyes employee pouring a basket of ice into hot oil is already causing worry.

The oil gushed out of the deep fryer, accompanied by screams from the worker, and the video got over 18 million views in just two days.

According to Mashed, the video fad is still in its early stages, having started as a semi-joke by user @tyroedodd1. Dodd playfully released a video of himself approaching the fryer with a basket of ice from the kitchen of a fast food restaurant.

They scribbled on the screen, “I’m sick of this job.” Despite the fact that the basket appeared to be going to be dipped directly into the deep fryer, the video abruptly ended.

The video has almost 10 million views since it was posted last week, and it has prompted one hazardous copycat video.

A Louisiana Popeyes employee, @michaelcazeau46, tweeted a similar video to their account two days ago, but did not carry out the deadly conduct. The worker, wearing a “Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen” apron, approached the fryer and dunked the ice basket into it.

The hot oil visibly reacted with the ice, boiling up and pouring out the edges of the fryer before overflowing. “Take it out,” said a voice from behind the camera.

They questioned in a remark with 62,000 likes, “Should I try two glasses of ice?” and added, “A part two is coming.”

One person noted, “This trend isn’t going to end good.”

As firefighter and TikToker @firedepartmentchronicles said in response to the video, mixing ice with hot oil is exceedingly dangerous. “Before you take on the next Darwinism challenge, keep two things in mind. Number one, water expands 1,700 times its normal size when it’s converted to steam. Number two, it’s really hard to call 911 when you’re screaming in pain when you’re covered in boiling hot grease,” he said.

The ice's sudden change of state when it hits the boiling oil leads to an extremely violent reaction.