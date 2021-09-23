Farm Workers Protest Vetoed Union Elections Bill by Marching to a French Laundry.

Some members of a farmworkers union in California marched to The French Laundry restaurant on Wednesday in protest of a union elections bill that California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed last week.

The United Farm Workers (UFW) protest march was covered by the Sacramento Bee on Wednesday evening, immediately after the union announced its plans.

When Newsom’s office announced that he had vetoed the bill, union members were already marching toward Sacramento in the hopes of meeting with him to debate the legislation. Following the veto, the union announced that its members would march instead to a well-known Napa County restaurant where Newsom is known to have dined in the past.

UFW tweeted Wednesday afternoon, “Just one day into farm workers’ march for Gov. @GavinNewsom’s signature, he has vetoed #AB616.” “Workers are moving towards the French Laundry, hoping to meet with the Governor at long last.”

Workers are currently marching towards the French Laundry in the hopes of meeting with the Governor. pic.twitter.com/PrWsNPhlnb

September 22, 2021 — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates)

State Assemblyman Mark Stone, who represents California’s 29th assembly district, introduced the bill to the state legislature for consideration earlier this year, which Newsom vetoed. It suggested allowing agricultural labor unions to elect their representatives using ballot card elections, which would have let voters to vote in person or via mail.

On Wednesday, UFW representatives announced that some of their members would march 260 miles from Farmersville to Sacramento over the course of 19 days to encourage Newsom to sign the bill, which “gives farm workers the right to cast a secret ballot in many of the same ways that California voters used to defeat the Republican-backed bid to oust Governor Newsom.”

According to The Sacramento Bee, UFW was one of the organizations that backed Newsom in the gubernatorial recall election last week. If a majority of Californians voted in favor of the recall, Newsom would have been removed from office sooner.

Newsom claimed the law “contains significant inconsistencies and procedural concerns linked” in a statement about his veto decision on Wednesday. This is a condensed version of the information.