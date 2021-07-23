Fans React to the Cleveland Indians Changing Their Name to the Guardians

The Cleveland Indians of Major League Baseball announced on Friday that they will change their name to the Guardians, eliciting a wide range of reactions from fans.

The Cleveland Indians have been known as such since 1915, but the team stated in December that it would adopt a new moniker that was “non-Native American based,” as their prior name had been deemed disrespectful to Native Americans.

“We are all Cleveland Guardians,” said actor Tom Hanks in a video posted to Twitter announcing the team’s new moniker.

The newly renamed Guardians said in a statement to This website that they polled 40,000 followers and performed 140 hours of interviews to choose a name from 1,198 alternatives.

The new name “reflects those traits that characterize us while drawing from the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside the ballpark on the Hope Memorial Bridge,” according to team owner and Chairman Paul Dolan in a statement.

The squad also unveiled a new logo incorporating a baseball and the letter “G” for Guardians, in addition to the name change. In a statement, the squad stated that they will maintain their current colors.

Fans took to social media shortly after the announcement to express their feelings on the new moniker.

“Could not be prouder of my 2nd city,” Al Roker, co-host of NBC’s Today show, said in response to the team’s video. You did an excellent job. I’m excited to put the shirt on.”

I couldn’t be more proud of my second city. You did an excellent job. I’m looking forward to wearing this shirt: https://t.co/5hnstWv3tT

July 23, 2021 — Al Roker (@alroker)

“My first hat was a Cleveland Indians hat,” Twitter user Joseph Robertson remarked. It was, indeed, a Chief Wahoo hat. As a result, the name of the Indians has sentimental importance for me. However, in order to build a better future, we must learn from our mistakes. I’m looking forward to the next chapter in Cleveland baseball.”

A Cleveland Indians hat was my first hat. It was, indeed, a Chief Wahoo hat. As a result, the name of the Indians has sentimental importance for me.

However, in order to build a better future, we must learn from our mistakes. I can’t wait to see the Cleveland Indians play baseball. This is a condensed version of the information.