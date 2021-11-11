Fans react to Cam Newton’s return to the Carolina Panthers.

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers revealed that quarterback Cam Newton will be returning to the organization, and many supporters were overjoyed.

Newton was selected by the Panthers with the first overall choice in the 2011 draft after winning the Heisman Trophy with the Auburn Tigers in 2010. He spent nine seasons with the organization. Newton led the Panthers to four playoff appearances, three division titles, and a 2015 Super Bowl participation during his career with the organization.

Newton was also voted NFL MVP in 2015, but he suffered with injuries in the following seasons and was eventually released by the organization in 2019. Newton went on to play for the New England Patriots in 2020, but his return to Carolina on Thursday elicited ecstatic responses from many NFL fans.

"Killa Cam's Back @CameronNewton Deserves This," said Twitter user Mr MooreOVO, beside a gif of the quarterback during his previous stint with the Panthers.

“In honor of Cam Newton’s return, let’s revisit one of the finest taunting ever done,” Twitter user Slim said, along with a video of Newton celebrating after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in 2015.

Mr.Sniper1710, a Twitter user, wrote: "I don't care if he's past his prime; hearing this news is thrilling. @Cameron1Newton, let's go! go out and have a good time," Newton's classic Superman touchdown celebration was captured in a gif.

Newton's former teammates reacted positively to the news, expressing their admiration for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

“cam is back LFG @Panthers,” commented Jonathan Stewart, who was the Panthers’ running back during their 2015 Super Bowl victory.

@Panthers, Cam is back LFG — Jonathan.