Fans of Tipping Point can’t decide who today’s contestant looks like.

Tipping Point viewers were divided about who a competitor on today’s program reminded them like.

In the most recent episode of the ITV show, four new challengers took on the arcade-style game to see if they could win a cash reward of £10,000.

Ben Shephard, the host, quizzed Edward, Tasha, James, and Evelyn on a variety of general knowledge questions.

Fans debated who he reminded them of, ranging from paintings to imaginary TV personas to award-winning performers, but it was a vicar from West Sussex named James who started people talking online.

Fans took to Twitter to provide their opinions:

“James the vicar looks a little like Benedict Cumberbatch,” an admirer commented.

Another person compared him to Alan Partridge, while others said his voice sounded like Raymond from The IT Crowd.

After a nail-biting final drop, James advanced to the final with £1,400 and put up an amazing performance.

The vicar stated that he planned to spend his earnings from the show on a family vacation to Canada, and he made a dramatic trade to exchange his gains for three additional chances at the £10,000 jackpot.

Unfortunately for James, he was unable to remove the jackpot counter from the machine, and he left empty-handed.