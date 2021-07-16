Fans of the ‘Simpsons’ discover that the show foresaw Richard Branson’s space flight years before.

With a 2014 episode that featured Richard Branson in space, fans of The Simpsons have praised the cartoon once again for foreseeing the future.

The animated sitcom of Matt Groening has a history of allegedly foreshadowing real events, such as the election of Donald Trump, which was mentioned by Lisa Simpson in 2000.

Once again, the writers have been proven correct. “The War of Art,” the 25th season’s 15th episode, shows Richard Branson relaxing in zero gravity, admiring a picture on his spacecraft’s wall.

The sight looks strikingly similar to photos taken on July 11 during the 70-year-first old’s voyage to the edge of space.

The prophetic Simpsons scene first aired in the United States on March 23, 2014. Aditya Kondawar, a Twitter user, recently published photographs of the real Branson and his animated counterpart side by side. He wondered aloud, “How can The Simpsons show forecast everything?”

“In the 15th century, we depended on Nostradamus for his prophecies,” another Twitter user, Michael, replied. We summon the Simpsons in the twenty-first century!”

“That’s insane,” Aman Sagar tweeted. “There has to be some logical explanation for this.”

“Matt Groening is a time traveller,” Aniket Rao joked.

How does The Simpsons program manage to forecast everything? pic.twitter.com/9wt3uSbiFh

July 12, 2021 — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya kondawar)

“The point is what else it has forecasted so that we may get better prepared for the future,” Abi wrote.

“Perhaps their writers are psychics,” Clenjus D’souza speculated on Twitter.

“A simple internet search on [Virgin Galactic] history proves this,” Zach Layton wrote, offering a more plausible—if less entertaining—explanation. On March 23, 2014, The Simpsons aired a new episode (IMDB). In 2014, VG began conducting test flights. Assumedly, the press was all over this in 2013, and that’s where they got the idea for the episode.”

Other sequences from The Simpsons’ past that have since come true include a representation of London’s Shard tower more than a decade before it was built and a news item about a financial disaster in Greece years before it occurred. However, there have been a few hoaxes, including a bogus report that the show was cancelled. This is a condensed version of the information.