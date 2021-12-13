Fans of ’90 Day Fiancé’ react to the viral trailer, saying they ‘can’t wait’ for Loren and Alexei’s spinoff.

The universe of 90 Day Fiancé shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It recently introduced two new series starring fan-favorite veteran couples, and many fans are overjoyed. Loren and Alexei Brovarnik will have their own series, as will David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan Toborowsky. Fans were recently treated to trailers for each event, and word has spread quickly.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, a TLC special starring Loren and Alexei, will premiere on January 10 at 9:30 p.m. EST. David and Annie’s show, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, begins at 9 p.m. EST, right before Loren and Alexei’s special.

Loren and Alexei, who initially appeared on 90 Day Fiancé in season 3, have been fan favorites ever since. Their entire family has become household names, including 1-year-old Shai Josef and his brother Asher Noah, who was born on August 16 this year.

Fans will be able to witness as Loren and her husband prepare for Asher’s arrival in the new series. From Alexei in Israel to family drama, the trailer gives a taste of what’s to come. The notion of relocating will even arise from their current residence in South Florida. The anxiety will be apparent, especially if it is revealed that the new baby is premature and will require hospitalization.

The teaser has over 110,000 views on the 90 Day Fiancé Instagram page, and many fans are “excited” and “can’t wait” to see the spinoff of their favorite 90 Day family. Viewers are obviously looking forward to this show.

“Ohhhhhh yesssss!” exclaimed a fan on Instagram. “TLC has finally realized how much Loren and Alexei mean to us!” Other fans reacted in the same way. Another fan said, “My fave couple, along with Kenneth/Armando!” “I’m really excited to watch this!” Another fan exclaimed, “I am so excited to watch this!” “Both Alex/Loren and David/Annie are getting new shows. It’s fantastic!!” Although not everyone in the 90 Day universe agrees, some fans appear to be ecstatic about the potential of this new offshoot. “Omg!” exclaimed another fan. “I can’t wait!” says the narrator. They are my favorite couple. This is a condensed version of the information.