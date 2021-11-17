Fans may now be paid $50 per hour to dress up as Ross Geller’s ‘Friends’ Holiday Armadillo.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching, Americans are preparing up for the holiday season, but one festive mascot that is sometimes ignored is the holiday armadillo.

Probably because it’s based on the hit program Friends’ character Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer. Nonetheless, the animal is finally receiving the attention it deserves this year.

To teach people about diverse cultures and faiths, the website FandomSpot.com has created the first “Hire a Holiday Armadillo” service.

Following a poll of 3,000 persons, the fan site will pay lucky applicants $50 per hour to channel the armadillo spirit. Only 17% of Americans really understand how other religions celebrate the holidays, according to the survey.

“It’s safe to say most of us grew up watching Friends and still turn to the familiar fave when there’s nothing else to watch!” stated Alyssa Celatti of FandomSpot.com.

The six buddies have become global icons as a result of the show’s success, and the show has numerous nostalgic phrases and iconographies that are familiar to people all over the world, such as Joey’s “How you doin’,” the legendary orange sofa, and, of course, the Holiday Armadillo!”

So, to commemorate the 25th anniversary, we’ve created a service appropriate for Ross Geller himself, allowing fans to rent their own Holiday Armadillo!”

We’re very thrilled to debut the service, and before we do, we wanted to revisit the character’s meaning. Despite the fact that the show aired more than 20 years ago, our own study found that most Americans are unaware of how diverse cultures and faiths celebrate the holidays.

“That’s why we’re excited to provide this service, which may help fill in the gaps in festive education while also providing the ultimate nostalgic festive Friends’ enjoyment!”

Prospective applicants must be at least 18 years old and fluent in English, according to the website, though no formal qualifications are required.

They also emphasized: “For the professionals to communicate in their performance, FandomSpot.com would provide insight into other cultures’ holidays. A passion for acting, as well as a desire to dress up and perform in character, are also essential.” While the employment service does not say how many positions are available, it does ask how many armadillos are required, implying that there are a few openings.

