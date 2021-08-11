Fani Willis, the District Attorney investigating Donald Trump, is looking for $115K-a-Year Assistants.

The office of a prosecutor in Georgia investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to rig the state’s election in 2020 is hiring associate district attorneys, with the slogan “integrity counts.”

“Join our dynamic team, we’re hiring!” says the advertising, which was tweeted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on August 6.

According to the tweet, the assistant DAs would be paid between $65,000 and $115,000 a year, depending on experience, and prospective candidates should send their resumes to Kyra Banks, the chief of staff for personnel. The hashtag #ANEWDAy is used at the end.

Willis, a Democrat who took office this year, launched a criminal inquiry into Trump’s alleged attempts to sway the outcome of the 2020 Georgia general election, which was won by Vice President Joe Biden.

WE ARE HIRING FOR OUR DYNAMIC TEAM!

Assistant DAs * $65,000 – $115,000 * depending on experience

Send resumes to [email protected] for consideration: #ANEWDAy pic.twitter.com/lQTFscuPJa

— Fani Willis (@FaniWillisForDA) Fulton County District Attorney, August 6, 2021

Trump pushed false charges of election fraud after the election. Both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats were won by Democrats in a runoff on January 5.

Willis issued a letter to state officials in February, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, requesting that they save papers related to Trump’s January 2 phone call, in which he pushed Raffensperger to “find” votes.

The investigation will look at “the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false claims to state and municipal governmental bodies,” according to the letter, which did not mention Trump by name.

It would also look into “conspiracy, racketeering…as well as any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration.”

Willis is “experienced with Georgia’s expansive Rico [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] law,” according to Cathy Cox, a former Georgia secretary of state and Dean of Mercer University School of Law, who told The Guardian last month that “she has a record of using it successfully in high-profile cases.”

“Those variables raise the stakes in this case in terms of the possibility of substantial criminal charges,” Cox continued.

Willis and the Fulton County DA’s office have been contacted by this website to see if the call for new personnel is related to the Trump investigation, while the. This is a condensed version of the information.