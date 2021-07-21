Famous Ultramarathon Runner Fred Zalokar was discovered dead in Yosemite National Park.

A world-famous endurance athlete has been discovered dead in California’s Yosemite National Park.

The body of Fred Zalokar, 61, of Reno, Nevada, was discovered near the summit of Mount Clark on Tuesday, according to park officials.

On Saturday, Zalokar set out on a day climb from Happy Isles to Mount Clark’s top via an off-trail path from Bunnell Point. When he failed to return to Yosemite Valley as anticipated, the warning was issued.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, khaki shorts with calf sleeves, a brown “Eastern Sierra” cap, and sunglasses, according to park officials. He was armed with a Red Mammut bullet pack and a two-way radio from his family band.

Mr. Fred Zalokar, 61, of Reno, Nevada, was discovered lifeless and retrieved at the peak of Mount Clark on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, according to park officials on Instagram.

“This incident is still being investigated,” the statement added, adding that “no further information is available.” We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

According to his website, Zalokar was born in Ohio and earned an accounting degree from the University of Oklahoma before moving to Reno in 1984 because of his love of the mountains.

He began running in his twenties. He had notable success as he grew older, becoming the first person to win his age group in each of the six major marathons, which include Tokyo, Berlin, London, Chicago, New York, and Boston.

He also built a name for himself over distances greater than 26.2 miles. He ran four 100-mile races in less than 24 hours in 1996, including the Western States 100 and the Leadville Trail 100 in Colorado.

He was also an accomplished mountain climber, having scaled six of the world’s highest peaks on each of the seven continents, reaching the summit of five of them. According to his website, he has visited 137 countries and climbed 185 summits.

In 2019, he described himself as a “passionate traveler who also happens to climb mountains and run marathons,” according to Smashing Fifty.

He ran about 105 kilometers in 13 sessions as part of his training. Most days, he said, he would get up at 3:30 a.m. to work out for two and a half hours. This is a condensed version of the information.