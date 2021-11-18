Family Pleads for Clemency in Julius Jones Execution Live Updates

Julius Jones, a 41-year-old Black man, is scheduled to be hanged on Thursday for killing and kidnapping Paul Howell in 1999.

Jones has maintained his innocence since his conviction, saying that he was framed by his high school friend, Christopher Jordan, who was a co-defendant in the 1999 case.

Jones’ family has petitioned with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to grant him clemency ahead of his scheduled execution.

“Please return him home since he is innocent. I ask you, in Jesus’ name, “Madeline Davis-Jones, Jones’ mother, stated in a recent video message.

