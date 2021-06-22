Family claims a boy was killed while doing the TikTok Strangulation Challenge.

A 9-year-old boy died after attempting a TikTok “strangulation challenge,” according to his relatives.

LaTerius Smith Jr. died on June 10, 2021, in Memphis, Tennessee, according to his obituary, and was remembered as a “fun-loving, full of energy, bundle of joy who touched many lives.”

LaTerius’ family members discovered him motionless in his bedroom with a belt around his neck, according to WREG. The 9-year-old was brought to the hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

Laterius’ great-great-aunt, Barbara Williams, told WREG, “To see that baby laying in that casket, hasn’t even had the opportunity to grow up.” “You know, his life has come to an end as a result of some people posting nonsense on various websites.”

The family claims they afterwards uncovered an internet challenge encouraging people to try to break free from self-inflicted strangulation.

“It wasn’t until later that we discovered there was some kind of video on TikTok teaching youngsters how to strangle themselves,” Williams said. “However, you must get out of it; the task was to do so.” But he was nine, and he was nine, so how was he going to get out of it?

“I realize you can’t watch them 24 hours a day, but what you can do is save a life,” Williams added, urging other parents to monitor their children’s use of social media, block sites if necessary, and educate themselves on what is available online for youngsters to see.

LaTerius isn’t the first person to die as a result of TikTok, as a 10-year-old girl died in January after participating in the “Blackout Challenge.” The challenge encouraged participants to try to pass out by restricting ventilation, suggesting that this would result in a high.

After being brought to the hospital in cardiac arrest, the girl reportedly tied a belt around her neck and was certified brain dead.

An 11-year-old boy in England was said to be “fighting for his life” in May after eating magnetic balls in an attempt to participate in a TikTok trend. Users apparently used the magnetic balls to make a false tongue piercing by placing them on either side of the tongue.

The “Benadryl Challenge” in 2020 promoted. This is a condensed version of the information.