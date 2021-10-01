Family Camping at Arizona Lake Has Suddenly Disappeared.

Police say a family has been missing for weeks after leaving for a week-long camping trip near Bullhead City, Arizona.

Erika Irene Allison, 36, and Joshua Robert Martinez, 30, had intended to take their 17-year-old son, Psymon J. Kelly, camping for seven to ten days beginning September 11, according to a statement on social media released by the Kingman Police Department on Thursday.

The family may have left in the afternoon to go camping at Katherine’s Landing lakefront resort in the Bullhead City region, according to police.

“Erika Allison was driving a gray 2005 Toyota Corolla with Arizona license plate # GAC93. According to the statement, the car was last spotted leaving a home in the 2400 block of Karen Ave. with a king-sized memory foam mattress attached to the roof.

They also had two dogs with them, a female petite pinscher chihuahua mix black and white in color and a large male dog, unknown breed, tan in color, according to the report.

Family members alerted the National Parks Service after the family did not return after 14 days. Park Rangers from the National Park Service searched Katherine’s Landing for the vehicle and the missing family but were unable to locate them.

“Members of their family searched Katherine’s Landing, Princess Cove, Golden Valley, Oatman Rd, and the Colorado River in the Bullhead City region for Allison, Martinez, or Kelly. Martinez’s mother reported Martinez, Allison, and Kelly missing to the Kingman Police Department on Monday, September 27,” according to the statement.

Allison is described as a 5’3″ Caucasian female with brown hair and brown eyes who weighs about 115 pounds. According to police, she just shaved her head.

Martinez, 30, is described as a Caucasian male with a height of 5’5″ and a weight of 120-130 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes, and had just shaved his head, according to police. Martinez is on medication for a disability, but police say he left it at home.

Psymon J. Kelly, 17, is characterized as a Caucasian male who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and blond hair.

The family’s last known clothing, according to police, is unknown.

To the Mohave County agencies, the Kingman Police Department issued a “Attempt to Locate.” This is a condensed version of the information.