Families with fully vaccinated children, according to Fauci, will not need to wear masks on Christmas.

As COVID-19 cases climbed nationally after months of decline, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s chief medical adviser, advised that fully vaccinated families congregating indoors for the Christmas holiday will not be required to wear masks if their children have received both doses of the vaccine.

“Now that we can vaccinate youngsters aged five to eleven, we’re looking forward to Christmas. Start vaccinating them now, and by the time the holidays arrive, they’ll be fully vaccinated “On CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Fauci stated.

He advised that you spend the holidays indoors with your family, grandparents, and children.

When congregating indoors with persons who have not communicated their vaccination status, such as at grocery shops or on buses and trains where proof of vaccination is not required for admittance, Fauci advised wearing masks.

“If you get vaccinated, you’ll have a much easier time enjoying the holidays. And if you aren’t, please exercise caution “Added he. “Get vaccinated so you can keep enjoying interactions with your family and others.” The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month for children aged 5 to 11.

Approximately 29 million youngsters are now eligible for the two-shot vaccine, which has one-third the amount of adult doses and must be given two weeks apart.

More than 2 million youngsters have received their first vaccination so far, accounting for 7% of those aged 5 to 11. Despite this, the schedule has made it hard to ensure that all children are properly vaccinated in time for Thanksgiving.

Following a severe summer surge fueled by the highly contagious Delta form, COVID-19 cases have dropped across the country in the last two months. However, as most families prepare to assemble for the Thanksgiving holiday, cases have been on the rise in most parts of the country this month.

This week, 19 cases averaged roughly 94,000, up nearly one-third from a month ago. The latest curve indicates that the United States is on the verge of another pandemic winter wave, but that number is still lower than the 160,000 daily cases registered at this time last year.

