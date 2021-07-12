Families on the beach and officials debate what to do with the construction site once the debris has been cleared.

As teams finish looking for the dead in the rubble, officials and loved ones of those who died in the collapse of a beachside apartment complex near Miami are beginning the process of selecting how to honor the deaths, according to the Associated Press.

“There’s a lot of feeling here. According to Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez, “people talk about it as a holy location.” “People want to feel connected to a member of their family.”

The mayor of Surfside, where the Champlain Towers South collapsed, said Monday that the time for a particular plan hasn’t arrived yet, and that the disaster, which has claimed the lives of 94 people and left 22 more missing, warrants a memorial in their honor.

“I think the first thing we need to do is get the families settled in so they can reclaim some semblance of their lives—get them to a point where they aren’t overwhelmed by the pain and anguish they’re going through right now,” Burkett said. “It’s clear that this has evolved into much more than a decrepit construction site. It’s become a sacred site.”

Soon after the fall, an improvised monument grew up along a neighboring tennis court. The fence is now adorned with dried bouquets and faded photographs of individuals who have been proven deceased as well as those who have yet to be discovered. The street is lined with crosses and candles, and there are stars of David strewn about. Teddy bears, toys, and shoes are all on display as a monument to the many victims.

Many more personal items, as well as twisted steel rebar and concrete shards, have been collected and stored for investigators looking for clues as to what caused the June 24 collapse of 12 storeys.

It will all be cleaned away in due time. So, what’s next?

Of course, memorials are not uncommon in the aftermath of a tragedy. After the World Trade Center’s twin towers were destroyed by terrorists, monuments were erected at the site, as was a memorial in Oklahoma City. Following the Loma Prieta Earthquake in Northern California in 1989, tributes sprung up all throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

Dovy Ainsworth, whose parents, Tzvi and Itty Ainsworth, died in the Surfside disaster, said it’s a human gesture to want to remember.

