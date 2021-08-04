Families of the 85 sailors and marines who died aboard the USS Arizona have asked the military to identify them.

Descendants of sailors and Marines who died on the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor want the US military to utilize DNA technology to identify 85 sets of unidentified remains.

The Arizona lost more than 1,100 military soldiers than any other ship at Pearl Harbor. Approximately 900 people died when the ship sank, and their bodies are still floating in the sea.

The sailors aboard the Arizona are believed to be in their final resting place, according to the Navy. The families are not demanding that the remains be exhumed and identified, but they are pressing the military to do so in the case of 85 unidentified fatalities buried in a Hawaii cemetery.

When the director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which identifies the remains of US service members from previous conflicts, was asked during a Facebook Live discussion when the bodies would be disinterred, the push to place names on the slain sailors and Marines began in February.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

After graduating from high school in rural Washington, William Edward Mann joined the Navy. He began playing the ukulele while stationed in Hawaii, where he was a guitarist.

He’s been thought dead since Japanese bombers destroyed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, causing a tremendous explosion that sank his battleship, the Arizona, and ushered the United States into World War II.

His niece is now one of several crew members’ relatives demanding that the US military use improvements in DNA testing to identify the 85 sailors and Marines who were buried as unknowns aboard the Arizona. They claim that the military has unearthed and identified remains from other Pearl Harbor battleships, and that the military should do the same for their relatives.

“These men were important, and they served. They sacrificed their lives for the sake of our country. And they are entitled to the same respect and recognition as any other service member in the past, present, or future,” Teri Mann Whyatt said.

According to Kelly McKeague, the director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, the Navy discussed exhuming the Arizona unknowns and transporting them to the ship without first identifying them. He went on to say that it didn’t make “pragmatic sense” to name them.

Some families were furious because they worried the 85 bodies would be buried. This is a condensed version of the information.