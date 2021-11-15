Families may be eligible for a $1,800 tax credit per child if they register now.

Low-income families that qualify for the monthly increased child tax credit must register by the end of today (November 15).

For children under the age of six, the credit is $3,600 per year, and for those aged six to seventeen, it is $3,000 per year.

Payments were forwarded on a monthly basis for six months until the end of 2021, with qualified families getting $300 each kid under the age of six and $250 per child over the age of six.

Based on their 2020 tax filings, eligible families were automatically enrolled in the monthly payments.

Those whose salaries were too low to require them to submit taxes must now do so.