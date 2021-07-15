Fake COVID Vaccine Cards Were Given Out by a Utah Pharmacist to Give Patients a ‘Choice.’

A pharmacist in Utah breached the law by giving fraudulent immunization cards to a half-dozen patients, including one woman who was given false information regarding the vaccine’s side effects.

Bruce Whatcott visited a “reluctant” patient whose employment required travel at the end of June, and their employer requested that the patient be vaccinated. Whatcott did not update the information given to the patient by a pharmacy staff that the immunization could induce infertility, which has not been established as an adverse effect.

The Department of Commerce’s Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing (DOPL) alleged Whatcott withdrew a vial of Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the fridge and affixed the manufacturer’s lot number to a COVID vaccine card in an off-camera conversation in the counsel room. He then handed the card to the patient, never having prepared the syringe or given the vaccine.

When asked with the fake cards, Whatcott agreed to giving them out on a “few” other instances. About five more patients, he guessed, who were “apprehensive” about getting the immunization received a card from Whatcott.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 185 million Americans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination (CDC). Each person received a small paper card identifying their vaccination status, which is required in some regions to attend in-person classes at a college or university or to work in a health-care facility.

The Department of Justice reported on Wednesday that a homeopathic doctor in California had been detained for selling false COVID-19 immunization cards, indicating that a new market for bogus cards had emerged. Juli Mazi, a certified doctor, was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements connected to health care matters in the first federal criminal fraud prosecution involving coronavirus vaccine cards.

The majority of cases involving false COVID-19 immunization cards have been addressed at the state level, and Whatcott, who has been a pharmacist since 1987, has defended his activities. He allegedly informed his boss that he was providing a “option” to his patients who were hesitant to get vaccinated.

“Respondent’s behavior portrayed the patient as immunized and placed the patient at risk by falsely filling up and presenting the immunization card. This is a condensed version of the information.