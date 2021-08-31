Fake COVID Vaccine Card Scam Charges 13 People Working in “Essential-Employee Settings”

Thirteen people were charged on Tuesday in New York for allegedly acquiring phony COVID-19 immunization cards while working in “essential-employee environments.”

The accusations against the 13 people, as well as two others who allegedly sold the fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards, were announced by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr.

Jasmine Clifford, 31, allegedly sold around “250 falsified COVID-19 immunization cards over Instagram,” according to a press statement from the district attorney’s office.

Clifford also collaborated with Nadayza Barkley, 27, who allegedly entered at least ten people incorrectly into the New York State Immunization Information System (“NYSIIS”) database, according to the press release.

Clifford, a self-described entrepreneur with many internet enterprises, began advertising fraudulent COVID-19 immunization cards issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on her Instagram account starting in May 2021, according to the district attorney’s office.

Clifford charged $200 for the forged cards in a typical transaction and received payment by CashApp or Zelle, according to the press release. “Co-conspirator Barkley, who works at a medical clinic in Patchogue, New York, would register the individual’s identity into the NYSIIS database as having had COVID-19 immunizations for an additional $250 fee.”

The district attorney’s office also claims that 13 additional people who worked in “public-facing or other essential-employee environments,” such as hospitals, medical and nursing schools, and nursing homes, bought the fraudulent COVID-19 immunization cards from Clifford.

After looking into the Instagram messages they allegedly made to Clifford, the district attorney decided that they worked in these contexts, “such as searches of New York State professional licensing databases.”

Each of the 13 suspects has been charged with one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and one of the 13 has also been charged with presenting a false instrument for filing in the first degree after paying to be registered in the state’s immunization database.

“We will continue to protect public health in New York with aggressive investigations like these,” District Attorney Vance said in a statement. “The stakes are too high to tackle fraudulent vaccination cards with whack-a-mole prosecutions,” he said. “We need corporations like Facebook to take action to prevent fraud on their platforms,” says the author. Making, selling, and buying fake vaccination cards are all severe felonies with serious consequences for the public. This is a condensed version of the information.