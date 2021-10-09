Faith Rodgers Speaks for the First Time Since R. Kelly’s Trial, “The Apology Is His Conviction.”

When asked if she wanted an apology from R. Kelly during a news conference on Friday, Faith Rodgers, one of many women who accused him of sexual abuse before his conviction on sex trafficking and racketeering charges last month, shook her head “no.”

“The apology is his conviction,” Rodgers said during a press conference held by her attorney, Gloria Allred, in Los Angeles.

Reporters quizzed Rodgers on what she wants to see when Kelly is sentenced in May of next year. Rodgers, who testified as one of the prosecution’s many witnesses during the six-week trial in New York, claimed she witnessed “a whole lot of arrogance” from Kelly and his counsel in the courtroom.

Looking forward to the sentence hearing next spring, “At the very least at that time,” Rodgers said, “I’d like to see a little bit of contrition and accountability.”

She was also asked what she would say to Kelly if she had the opportunity to speak straight to him.

She said, “I have nothing to say to him.”

Rodgers addressed publicly for the first time since Kelly’s conviction on September 27 at a press conference on Friday. Rodgers also planned to address statements comedian and actor Bill Cosby recently made in defense of Kelly through his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, according to a news release sent before of the press conference. Cosby’s own conviction for sexual assault was overturned earlier this year.

TMZ met with Wyatt shortly after Kelly’s guilty verdict was released, and he stated he had addressed the conviction with Cosby. According to Wyatt, Cosby believes Kelly was “railroaded.”

“Based on the evidence admitted at trial, the jury found that R. Kelly was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and that he should be convicted after nine hours of deliberation,” Allred told reporters Friday. “R. Kelly was not ‘railroaded.’ He was found guilty based on the facts.” Rodgers went on to say that seeing some individuals depict Kelly as a victim was “disappointing.” Kelly allegedly threatened her on multiple occasions in an attempt to prevent her from publicly revealing her experiences, which she did for the first time in 2018.

Rodgers told reporters, “R. Kelly was given a fair trial.” “He wasn’t railroaded,” says the narrator. In May 2018, Rodgers, aged 24, filed a lawsuit against Kelly, accusing him of sexual harassment. This is a condensed version of the information.