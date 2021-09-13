Fadel Alkilani, a student who took down 9/11 memorial flags, believes it promotes imperialism.

A student who pulled flags from a 9/11 memorial at a Missouri university justified his actions, claiming that the display was “incomplete” without honoring victims of Islamophobia and US wars.

In a video that went popular on social media on Sunday—the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks—Fadel Alkilani was seen carrying flags from a display at Washington University in St. Louis in numerous trash bags.

The Washington University College Republicans put up the exhibit, which included 2,977 flags to honor those who died that day.

According to the university’s student journal Student Life, the institution condemned Alkilani’s removal of the flags, and the head of the College Republicans called for his expulsion.

WOW: A student senator at @WUSTL was seen on camera throwing away 2,977 American flags from a 9/11: Never Forget Project memorial set up by conservative students.

September 11, 2021 — YAF (@yaf)

However, Alkilani, the student union’s vice president of finance, responded in a statement to what he called a “huge harassment campaign” against him.

He further stated that he had no intention of taking the memorial flags, but that he intended to include figures “explaining the human cost of 9/11” in the two decades following the terrorist attacks.

According to Alkilani’s statement, “I had no intention of removing the flags from the Mudd Field area, and my complete protest did not get the chance to be realized.” “My protest plan was to place the bags of flags on Mudd Field, along with numerous facts (like the ones below) demonstrating the human cost of 9/11 over the last 20 years.”

“I did not deface, destroy, damage, or steal any flags, nor did I interfere with any scheduled event time,” he continued. Despite the fact that the conduct investigation is ongoing, I argue that I did not breach any University Code of Conduct policy.”

Alkilani went on to remark that the memorial overlooked victims of Islamophobia in the United States, as well as those killed or displaced as a result of the post-9/11 wars.

"Any 9/11 memorial that ignores these truths is not only incomplete, but it also promotes pro-imperialist sentiment and deliberately disrespects those who perished as a result of the invasion," he says.