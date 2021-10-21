Fact Check: Donald Trump’s Prediction for the Thomas Jefferson Statue

The dismantling of historical figures’ monuments in reaction to modern criticism of their actions during their lifetimes has long been a flashpoint in the cultural wars.

The Complaint

On October 19, Donald Trump issued a statement criticizing the decision to remove a statue of founding father Thomas Jefferson from the New York City Council chamber—and implying that he expected such a move.

“Who would have believed this would ever be possible (I did, and predicted it long ago!),” Trump said.

He also mentioned Jefferson as “a primary writer of the Constitution” in the same statement. Jefferson, on the other hand, was in France during the Constitutional Convention.

“Who’d have guessed this was ever conceivable (I did, and I predicted it a long time ago!).” Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln, and, of course, George Washington are next on the list…

October 19, 2021 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA)

The Details

During a news conference in August 2017 at Trump Tower in New York, Trump mentioned the removal of statues.

During this time, he addressed the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally, which devolved into violence as white supremacists and counter-protesters clashed. A woman was killed when James Fields drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters at the rally.

Trump made his infamous “very fine people” statement during this press conference.

The event was held in part to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, and Trump commented on how many people had gathered because of it.

“So this week it’s Robert E. Lee,” Trump replied when asked if the statue should be removed. Stonewall Jackson is on his way down, I’ve seen. I’m curious if it’ll be George Washington next week. Is it Thomas Jefferson the next week? You know, you’ve got to ask yourself, “Where does it end?” He went on to talk about the possibility of removing Jefferson statues once more.

“George Washington owned slaves.” Is it true that George Washington owned slaves? Will George Washington’s status be jeopardized now? Are we going to deconsecrate—excuse me, deconsecrate George Washington statues?” What do you think about Thomas Jefferson? How do you feel about Thomas Jefferson? He appeals to you. Is it something we’re going to do? This is a condensed version of the information.