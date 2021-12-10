Fact Check: Did Republican Party Posters Spell ‘Merry Christmas’ Wrong?

A social media advertising for “It’s a Wonderful Nation,” a Christmas party organized by the Republicans for National Renewal group on Sunday, December 19, has gone viral – but not for the reasons the event’s organizers expected.

The subject of contention is the invitation card for the festive celebration, which will be hosted in downtown Phoenix and will feature speakers and attendees such as Blake Masters, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, and Rep. Louie Gohmert.

The Complaint

On social media, an image of the GOP Christmas party invitation looks to include a misprint. The holiday card is based on a poster for the 1946 film It’s A Wonderful Life, and features the same drawing of a man cradling a woman.

“We’re saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again at the best reception of the weekend,” says the language at the top of the invite card, which is done in a similar font and color to the movie poster.

They spelled “Merry Christmas” incorrectly.

Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) is a Twitter user. 9th of December, 2021 The invitation to a “populist reception for the season” was first issued on the group’s Twitter profile, @RNRenewal, last Saturday and got roughly 130 likes at the time of publication.

The verified account of Alexander Nazaryan, the White House correspondent for Yahoo News and a former The Washington Newsday staff writer, tweeted a nearly-identical photograph on Twitter. “They misspelled ‘Merry Christmas.’ h/t h/t h/t h/t h/t h/t h/t h/t h/t h/t h/t h/t h/t h/t h/t h/t h/t h/t h/ The image shows the same poster with the word “merry” spelt incorrectly as “marry.” At the time of publication, the Yahoo News reporter’s tweet had nearly 3,000 likes.

The event’s FactsPosters were widely shared on social media and online, especially on @RNRenewal, where the first invitation post was made on December 4. There is no misspelling in the image that is now on that Twitter account’s post.

The email also includes a link to an external site on Eventbrite where readers can purchase "early bird tickets." "Join Republicans for National Renewal for a Christmas reception," says the web page, which also has more information about the event.