Fact Check: Did All of California’s McDonald’s Employees Quit at the Same Time?

A video circulating on social media purports to show all of the employees at a McDonald’s restaurant conducting a mass walkout.

The video was shot at a branch in California, and after the initial video received millions of views, a sequel was released.

The Complaint

On Monday, @zoey.isback, who goes by the name Zoey on TikTok, posted a video on the platform.

“Well that occurred today and it was so funny,” she captioned the video. “When everyone quits unexpectedly at the same time,” adds the on-screen caption.

It captures a paper sign that reads, “Everyone leave, we are closed.”

The shaky film travels around the eatery, which appears to have one employee standing in the centre, while no one is visible in the kitchen.

@zoey.isback

That happened today, and it was hilarious.

Mitski: “Nobody”

After then, it cuts to outside images of the restaurant, where people dressed in McDonald’s uniform can be seen standing outside.

Since its release, the video has received over 10 million views, and Zoey has responded to inquiries in the comments section, ostensibly providing further background information.

“Ya’ll—we didn’t quit from our money,” she wrote when asked why they left. The store was run by teens, and it was a dreadful place to work. The higher ups had trouble helping us when needed.

“It’s a bad job to start with but that’s where most teenagers start for experience so that’s where I put myself.”

In a separate comment she reiterated her claims against the management, writing: “They never responded and helped when we needed it.”

And when asked if they left the doors open, Zoey said: “We locked them.”

Zoey uploaded a second video on Tuesday, which she captioned: “Story time? Here’s a little more I barely recorded that’s why. But idk why y’all are so interested on what happened.”

It appears to show numerous workers standing outside the restaurant, peering inside. It then cuts to a scene from what appears to be the kitchen area, where numerous workers are preparing food.

She added an on-screen caption which read: “She goes”clean. This is a brief summary.